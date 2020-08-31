Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been quoted as reserving very special praise for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who was one of his star players when the pair were together at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard became Chelsea manager last summer, but for the time being it is his achievements as a player that really make him a legend with the west London giants.

The former England international is the club’s all-time leading scorer and won numerous major honours with the Blues, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Mourinho had his first spell in charge of Chelsea from 2004 to 2007, and later worked with Lampard again briefly in the 2013/14 season.

It’s clear the Portuguese tactician thinks extremely highly of Lampard, with the Metro quoting him as chatting about him with Christian Eriksen in Tottenham’s All Or Nothing documentary on Amazon.

Eriksen asked Mourinho if Lampard was a good guy, with the Spurs boss responding by saying: “Frank? Yeah. Professional as a player. The best I’ve ever seen.”

This is some praise considering the other world class talents Mourinho worked with, such as fellow Chelsea legends John Terry and Didier Drogba, plus the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Javier Zanetti and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at his other clubs.