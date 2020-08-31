Chelsea transfer news: Exit touted as Euro giants eye swoop for bit-part ace

Chelsea could reportedly have the chance to offload Emerson Palmieri this summer as Inter are said to still be keen on the Italian international.

The 26-year-old featured 21 times last season as he struggled to cement his place in Frank Lampard’s preferred starting XI amid competition from Marcos Alonso.

Following the signing of Ben Chilwell this summer, the Italian ace is likely to be pushed further down the pecking order, and Chelsea certainly don’t need three top options in the same department moving forward.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that the Blues could be given a chance to offload Emerson this summer, as Inter are still interested in him and could swoop even if they complete a move for Aleksandar Kolarov.

That would give Antonio Conte two top reinforcements at left-back, and Emerson is a player he knows well from his previous Chelsea stint as well as during his time as Italy boss.

It’s a move that would arguably suit all parties concerned as Chelsea would offload a player seemingly surplus to requirements, Emerson would get a better chance of cementing a more prominent role while Inter get a new signing to boost their squad and help them compete on multiple fronts next season.

While that all sounds positive, it still needs an agreement to be reached between the two clubs as well as with the player on personal terms and so time will tell just how big those obstacles are moving forward.