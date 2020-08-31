Menu

Medical done: Chelsea ace poised to complete temporary transfer away

Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher is reportedly poised to complete a loan transfer to Crystal Palace after undergoing a medical with the club.

The England Under-21 international had his medical with Palace on Sunday, according to the Guardian, with a deal surely now imminent.

Gallagher looks an impressive young player who could do well to play more regularly with a move to another Premier League club lower down in the table.

The Guardian claim Gallagher will spend the season on loan at Selhurst Park, and Chelsea fans will be hoping he can make an impact in Roy Hodgson’s side.

The Blues have increasingly turned to their academy in recent times in order to get players into their first-team, so fans will hope Gallagher can follow the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour into Frank Lampard’s senior side.

The Guardian also provide an update on Kai Havertz’s move to Chelsea in what has been a busy transfer window for the west London giants.

CFC have made big changes to their squad with high-profile moves for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

