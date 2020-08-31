Menu

Chelsea transfer news: €100m signing close, Blues clear favourites for Declan Rice, shock goalkeeper U-turn

The latest Chelsea FC transfer news is here and there are some big stories emerging from Stamford Bridge…

First up, the long-awaited deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is almost done as Chelsea close in on a deal worth a total of €100million for the 21-year-old sensation.

Havertz has neglected to show up for Leverkusen’s latest round of coronavirus testing, suggesting he’s finally on his way out of the Bundesliga club and heading for west London.

It’s been a long time coming and an official announcement has still not happened, but reports suggest Chelsea fans won’t have to wait too much longer now.

Elsewhere, transfer odds suggest Chelsea are the ‘clear favourites’ to sign West Ham starlet Declan Rice this summer.

The versatile 21-year-old has been talked up as another top target for Frank Lampard in what looks like being a busy transfer window for Chelsea.

The Blues are odds-on at 1/2 to be Rice’s next club, some way ahead of fellow suitors Manchester United, in what can surely only be good news for CFC.

Finally, there’s been a surprise U-turn involving struggling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to the latest on the Spain international’s future, he now wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place after some strong defensive signings.

Chelsea have brought in Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, prompting Kepa to rethink his situation and back himself to bounce back at Stamford Bridge.

