Chelsea star changes his mind about transfer following recent developments

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly changed his mind about leaving the club following their fine recent work in the transfer market.

The Blues have had a very strong summer so far, showing plenty of intent with deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, with possibly more to come.

MORE: Chelsea edge closer to €100m signing after star doesn’t show up for club’s performance testing

Kepa’s Chelsea future had been in doubt, however, after some unconvincing form during his two years at Stamford Bridge, with manager Frank Lampard opting for backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero in some big games towards the end of last season.

Still, the Sun now claim Kepa wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea following their efforts to strengthen defensively with Chilwell and Silva.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea themselves will decide with regards to the Spain international, as they’ll surely feel they could do better in that department.

Goal claim CFC have made an offer to sign a new ‘keeper, with Rennes shot-stopper Edouard Mendy seemingly the player in their sights.

Most fans would probably rather see the back of Kepa after his struggles in west London, but it may be that he’ll do better with superior defenders in front of him.

