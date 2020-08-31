Menu

Dayot Upamecano next on Man United’s list after sealing Donny van de Beek transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly trying to make RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano their second signing of the summer transfer window after agreeing a £40m deal for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek yesterday.

Upamecano, 21, has been one of European football’s most highly-rated break-through talents last season after enjoying a thoroughly impressive campaign as he helped guide his side to the Champions League semi-finals.

READ MORE: Manchester United players respond to imminent Donny van de Beek transfer

According to ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting the 21-year-old centre-back as his second acquisition of the summer transfer window after agreeing a £40m move for Ajax’s van de Beek.

The report claims that Solskjaer is set to go after a top quality centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire and Upamecano is believed to be the primary target.

It is also understood that a host of United defenders could be set for the exit in order to open the door for Upamecano, the list of departures include Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer news: Reds ready to pay star’s £40m asking price, Thiago Alcantara ultimatum, LFC duo pleased with Barcelona links
Chelsea transfer news: €100m signing close, Blues clear favourites for Declan Rice, shock goalkeeper U-turn
“Buy this guy” – Mourinho reveals the player Ferguson URGED him to sign for Manchester United

Solskjaer is understood to be concerned about the fitness and reliability of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe which is only further intensifying the club’s desire to bring in a new centre-back.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.