Arsenal have been recently linked with a potential transfer swoop for Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, and his agent has now spoken out on the interest.

The Guinea international has just enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Stadio Olimpico and looks like he could be an ideal signing to help the Gunners in a problem position.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, his agent Daniele Piraino confirmed Arsenal are one of his client’s admirers, following a recent report from the Daily Express claiming they were keen on him and that he could possibly leave his current club for around £27million this summer.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear that Diawara’s agent has suggested the player is flattered by the interest from the north London giants, with things certainly sounding like there’s the potential for a very positive outcome in this saga.

Discussing the 23-year-old’s future with Tuttomercatoweb, Piraino said: “Diawara is at a top club like Roma, where he is happy, as there is enthusiasm around the new owners.

“However, he is also liked by many clubs in England, including Arsenal.

“Being linked with certain clubs is pleasing for him, as these are prestigious sides.

“Amadou is concentrated on football and his career.”

Arsenal urgently need a top signing in midfield this summer after last season’s hugely disappointing 8th place finish in the Premier League, with Diawara looking like he could be an upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.