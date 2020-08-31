Real Madrid have reportedly almost agreed a deal which will see Brahim Diaz join AC Milan on an initial loan deal with an option to buy as well as a buy-back clause.

The 21-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2019 but he has made just 21 appearances over the past two campaigns as he has struggled to make a breakthrough in the side.

Zinedine Zidane is spoilt for choice in the final third as he has a whole host of options at his disposal in that department, and so it’s come as no surprise that Diaz has struggled for regular playing time.

However, it appears as though a solution has presented itself, as he is now closing in on a switch to Milan, with Fabrizio Romano noting in his tweet below that the deal is almost done.

Further, he has revealed that it will be an initial loan move with an option to buy, while Real Madrid have given themselves the opportunity to re-sign him in the future if they wish as they have included a buy-back clause in the agreement.

It sounds as though an announcement could be imminent, and it may well wrap up a busy week for the Rossoneri who confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year deal to extend his stay on Monday.

Sandro Tonali is expected to be confirmed as a Milan player in the coming days too, and it would appear as though Diaz may well be joining him at Milanello in the near future.

As for Real Madrid, Zidane will hope that by trimming his squad it may give him the chance to bring in reinforcements where necessary but it could take a few more in the attacking department before he can think about adding a new face.