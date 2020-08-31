Exit touted: Interest in Arsenal ace from Bundesliga outfit as Arteta could have decision to make

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could have a decision to make this summer as it’s reported that Schalke are interested in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The 27-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2010, but after struggling to break into the first-team he has been shipped out on six different loan spells since.

He enjoyed a breakthrough last season though as he made 23 appearances with Bernd Leno out injured, while he also started the clash with Liverpool this weekend in their Community Shield showdown.

As he has continued to impress, it remains to be seen what Arteta decides as he is able to pick between the Argentine and Leno, but it appears as though his good form has attracted interest from elsewhere too.

Sky Sports report that Schalke are interested in signing the shot-stopper, and so time will tell if Arsenal are open to the idea of an exit or if they wish to keep Martinez at the Emirates for the foreseeable future as he still has two years to run on his current deal.

If the Gunners were to approve of a departure, that would surely then require them to sign a replacement as Matt Macey would be the only other option available to Arteta behind Leno.

With that in mind, the sensible option would perhaps be to snub interest in Martinez, and maintain the level of competition that they have between the posts as Leno arguably now faces a scrap to displace him in the starting XI heading into the new campaign.