Former Man City star David Silva tests positive for coronavirus

He’s only just left the Etihad Stadium after 10 years of loyal service, but it would appear that David Silva’s debut for Real Sociedad will have to wait.

The former Manchester City midfielder has tested positive for coronavirus according to BBC Sport, which means he will have to self isolate for 14 days.

It rules the Spaniard out of the Basque team’s pre-season and will take him beyond the opening weekend of the La Liga 2020/21 campaign.

At this stage, per BBC Sport, it appears that Silva is not displaying any symptoms of the virus, and it’s hoped that he will recover well.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona stalwart won’t return to former club as move ruled out this summer Chelsea transfer news: Exit touted as Euro giants eye swoop for bit-part ace Video: Mourinho aims major dig at Man Utd in conversation with Kane in ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham’ clip

Whilst in Manchester, the player made a total of 436 appearances and won 14 trophies, and could be said to have played a major part in City’s golden decade.

Though coming to the end of his career now, his talent hasn’t faded and Real Sociedad will surely be hoping that he can produce some magic during his time at the club.