Ahead of England’s next two international fixtures against Iceland and Denmark, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has been the beneficiary of an injury to Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford.

The former might well have been expected to have been called up by England manager, Gareth Southgate, after a fabulous season for his club, however, Grealish wasn’t initially selected.

Any disappointment will surely have subsided when it became clear that he was going to join up with the senior side for the first time, albeit at Rashford’s expense, per BBC Sport.

Southgate has a plethora of attacking talent to choose from, and Grealish will therefore need to hit the ground running in either game if his manager gives him the chance to show what he can do.

With a summer move away from Villa Park now looking more unlikely than likely, there remains a question mark for the future to.

Will Grealish be overlooked more generally unless he is playing for a bigger club, with respect to the Villains?