Bayer Leverkusen all but confirm Kai Havertz exit as Chelsea transfer surely edges closer to completion

Chelsea FC
Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has been quoted by the club’s official Twitter account as basically confirming the departure of Kai Havertz.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with Chelsea for some time now, with Mundo Deportivo among the latest to claim he’s edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge after missing his club’s most recent round of PCR tests.

Leverkusen boss Bosz has now addressed the speculation, saying he feels Havertz will most likely not be training with the club again.

See below for his comments, which will no doubt get Chelsea fans very excited indeed…

Havertz is one of Europe’s most exciting young players and should be a fine addition to Frank Lampard’s side this summer.

The 21-year-old looks capable of being the club’s dream long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, and will link up with a number of other quality signings made by the Blues in this transfer window.

Chelsea have already swooped for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva as they make a real statement ahead of the new season.

