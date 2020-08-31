Arsenal fans LOVE Klopp’s reaction to Aubameyang goal vs Liverpool

Arsenal fans loved seeing the way Jurgen Klopp reacted to his former player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a stunning opening goal against Liverpool.

The Gabon international was his usual lethal self with a fine curling effort to open the scoring in the Community Shield over the weekend, and Klopp clearly knew what was coming…

Wait for Klopp's reaction at the end. No one knows Aubameyang better than him. pic.twitter.com/govy4WfnC7 — ?? ? (@ThatGuyJSR) August 30, 2020

The German tactician, who managed Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, is clearly totally unsurprised by Auba’s quality, and Arsenal fans on Twitter loved it.

Now the Gunners just desperately need to tie their top scorer down to a new contract before the start of the season!