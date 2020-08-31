We’ve rounded up the latest Liverpool transfer news in one place for you, with further updates to links with some big names.

The Reds may have won the Premier League title quite comfortably last season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t now be some changes to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

First up, Liverpool seem prepared to pay what it takes to sign exciting young Watford winger Ismaila Sarr by meeting his £40million asking price.

The Senegal international shone in the Premier League last season, but will now surely be on the move after Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

Sarr could be ideal to give Liverpool more options up front in 2020/21, and could end up being a bargain at £40m if he continues his rapid development.

LFC also continue to be linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with the Spain international’s future at the Allianz Arena long looking in some doubt.

Alcantara is in the final year of his contract and Bayern have now made it clear they’ll sell – but Liverpool have been told to meet his asking price soon or risk missing out on the signing.

The 29-year-old could move on the cheap, but it seems there is still some hesitancy from Liverpool to pay €30m for a player who could move for free in a year’s time.

Finally, Liverpool may also face some big-name departures this summer as both Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum are linked with Barcelona.

It’s even claimed that both players are excited by the links with the Catalan giants, which is worrying news for any Reds fan.

Mane could be an ideal replacement for Lionel Messi at Barca, while Wijnaldum has previously shone under Ronald Koeman for the Dutch national team.