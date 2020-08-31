They are colleagues in the Dutch national team, but Virgil van Dijk and Donny van de Beek are set to be the fiercest of club rivals.

Van Dijk has been one of the major reasons why Liverpool have enjoyed such a renaissance under Jurgen Klopp, whilst van de Beek appears to be on the verge of a move to Manchester United.

It’s believed that a medical for the midfielder has already been completed, suggesting that a deal may not be too far away.

Far from trying to persuade his countryman against signing for Liverpool’s biggest rivals, van Dijk is pleased that van de Beek’s hard work for Ajax has seemingly been rewarded.

“Did I try to change his mind [about joining United]? No. If it happens – and it looks like it – then I give him that wholeheartedly,” he said at a press conference on Monday, cited by the Manchester Evening News.

“Great for him, great for Dutch football, for the Dutch national team and another great club for an Oranje player. The same goes for Nathan Ake who has gone to Manchester City.”

If van de Beek can become as influential at Old Trafford as he was for the Dutch giants, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a real player on his hands.

Van Dijk is under no illusions already as to what a brilliant move it is for the player and Man United.