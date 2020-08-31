“Buy this guy” – Mourinho reveals the player Ferguson URGED him to sign for Manchester United

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has explained just how much Sir Alex Ferguson pushed him to sign Dele Alli for Manchester United.

Mourinho had a spell in charge at Old Trafford and struggled to live up to expectations, though perhaps things could have gone better for him if he’d made some smarter signings.

Many of Mourinho’s United signings flopped, with players like Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and, to a lesser extent, Paul Pogba, never quite looking right for his style of play.

Dele might have been more of a natural fit for Man Utd, and Ferguson clearly saw a huge amount of potential in the England international.

Mourinho has spoken about his talks with Fergie, saying: “Sir Alex Ferguson gave me only one advice in two and a half years (at United).

“Buy Dele Alli – that guy, with that mentality, the way he plays, the aggression he has in his mind. This guy is a Manchester United player – buy this guy,” Sir Alex Ferguson told me.”

Dele has been a hit for Tottenham, though his recent dip perhaps shows it’s not entirely clear if he’ll have the career many expected a couple of years ago.