With less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, though Man United will start slightly later because of their European exploits, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making moves in the transfer market.

According to The Sun, Donny van de Beek has completed a medical ahead of a proposed £40m switch to Old Trafford, whilst highly-rated youngster, James Garner, appears to be on the verge of a move to Championship side, Huddersfield Town.

The midfielder will see his immediate path to regular first team action blocked by the likes of van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

To that end, a loan move where he’s guaranteed minutes makes sense.

Stretty News note that there had been no shortage of takers for his services with Celtic, Bournemouth, Blackburn and Coventry all apparently showing a keen interest.

However, it would appear that the Yorkshire-based side have stolen a march on them all, with the outlet reporting a source close to the deal as suggesting that Huddersfield are now favourites to land the talented 19-year-old.