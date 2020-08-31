Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United’s board are starting to put the wheels in motion to get transfer deals over the line, with one summer target having already completed a medical.

Highly-rated Ajax midfielder, Donny van de Beek, would appear to be on the verge of a move to Old Trafford with The Sun reporting that the medical took place in Holland with no concerns.

The Sun also note that the player missed Ajax’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend as there had been transfer developments.

Everything is pointing to a move to the Red Devils in due course unless there are any unforeseen last-minute hitches.

Van de Beek came to the attention of the wider footballing public after a standout display against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League.

Alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, he will form part of a formidable midfield trio for any opponents.

At a reported £40m United won’t have overpaid for the 23-year-old either, and his signing will likely spell the end of the road for Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.