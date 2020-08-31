Man Utd injury news: Details of blow for key figure forced to withdraw from international duty

Man Utd have allayed fears over Marcus Rashford by revealing that he has suffered a ‘slight ankle problem’ which has ruled him out of action for England.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role for the Red Devils last season as he bagged 22 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances, and he’ll no doubt be a central figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again this year.

However, it appears as though his pre-season preparations may have been disrupted slightly, as he has been forced to pull out of the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Fortunately though, it doesn’t sound as though it’s too serious as Man Utd note on their official club site that it’s merely a ‘minor ankle problem’, and the impression is that it’s merely a precautionary measure to allow him to recover and avoid aggravating the issue in order to ensure that he’s ready for the new Premier League campaign.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope that is the situation at least, but time will tell how the injury heals with the Red Devils kick-starting the new season against Crystal Palace on September 19.

Rashford will undoubtedly want to be involved in the pre-season schedule too though in order to regain full match fitness and sharpness, and so the United medical staff will be monitoring him closely to give him the green light to feature while England boss Gareth Southgate will have to find alternative solutions.