Man Utd only willing to offer €30m for Brazilian star, just half of touted valuation

Man Utd are reportedly only willing to offer €30m for Juventus winger Douglas Costa, half of what the Turin giants are said to be demanding for the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old contributed three goals and seven assists in 29 appearances last season, while he struggled with a string of injuries problems throughout the campaign too.

Nevertheless, with his pace, directness and goal threat, he could be a useful asset for many teams and it appears as though he has admirers at Man Utd.

As reported by Calciomercato though, while Juventus value him close to €60m, United aren’t willing to go beyond €30m and so although it’s suggested that there are negotiations ongoing between the two clubs, that gap is so significant that it surely raises doubts over the likelihood that a deal will be reached.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of top options in attack at his disposal already with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood backed up by the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, while Donny van de Beek is said to be set for a move to Man Utd this summer.

In turn, that is a lot of quality and depth already without Costa being in the equation, and so doubts must surely be raised not only over the need for another attacker, but also the significant fee that it will seemingly take to prise him away from Juventus.

Given his age, injury history and lack of a consistent impact, Man Utd could surely spend their money more wisely elsewhere but time will tell if Costa is a priority for Solskjaer and talks continue in a bid to find an agreement.