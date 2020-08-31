Menu

Manchester United players respond to imminent Donny van de Beek transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United players have responded to the exciting transfer news breaking yesterday that Donny van de Beek looks Old Trafford-bound.

The Red Devils are closing in on a £40million deal for Ajax midfielder Van de Beek, who has shone in the Eredivisie and the Champions League in recent times to show that he’s ready for a big move.

MORE: Agreement reached: Van de Beek agrees terms with Man United and will sign until 2025

United have seen off competition from Tottenham to close in on an agreement for the Netherlands international, and it looks like players at the club are now excited about this incoming signing.

Marcus Rashford has been spotted liking a tweet about the deal, while Bruno Fernandes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah both liked a post from 433 on Instagram that showed a mocked up picture of Van de Beek in a United shirt.

Donny-van-de-Beek-in-action-for-Holland

Donny van de Beek in action for the Netherlands

More Stories / Latest News
“I would be happy” – Barcelona star opens door to transfer back to former club
Why Donny van de Beek has chosen Man United transfer despite 11th hour bid from Premier League rivals
Agent confirms Arsenal interest in potential £27million transfer

It remains to be seen when this move will finally be made official, but it shouldn’t be too much longer now as it seems like it’s all but done.

MUFC players dropping hints on social media is a pretty clear indicator, and has been shown in recent times to be a reliable sign that they expect things will go through.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Donny van de Beek Marcus Rashford Timothy Fosu Mensah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.