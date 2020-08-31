Manchester United players respond to imminent Donny van de Beek transfer

Manchester United players have responded to the exciting transfer news breaking yesterday that Donny van de Beek looks Old Trafford-bound.

The Red Devils are closing in on a £40million deal for Ajax midfielder Van de Beek, who has shone in the Eredivisie and the Champions League in recent times to show that he’s ready for a big move.

United have seen off competition from Tottenham to close in on an agreement for the Netherlands international, and it looks like players at the club are now excited about this incoming signing.

Marcus Rashford has been spotted liking a tweet about the deal, while Bruno Fernandes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah both liked a post from 433 on Instagram that showed a mocked up picture of Van de Beek in a United shirt.

It remains to be seen when this move will finally be made official, but it shouldn’t be too much longer now as it seems like it’s all but done.

MUFC players dropping hints on social media is a pretty clear indicator, and has been shown in recent times to be a reliable sign that they expect things will go through.