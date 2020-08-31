Man Utd transfer news: Van de Beek snubs late rival offer for MUFC, approach made for Barcelona star

The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and Donny van de Beek is understandably dominating the headlines.

However, there’s other notable transfer gossip for us to get through, and you can see the biggest stories in our roundup below…

According to the Mirror, Ajax star Van de Beek also had an offer from Tottenham in the last minute, but chose a move to Old Trafford instead as his £40million switch edges closer.

The Netherlands international is particularly keen to work under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after seeing the Norwegian’s sheer determination to sign him this summer.

Van de Beek will no doubt also feel United is the better move than Spurs right now as the Red Devils are playing in the Champions League next season.

There has also been a report from the Telegraph that analyses the Van de Beek transfer saga, and how it might impact United’s other plans this summer.

The report states that MUFC remain keen on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, and that signing Van de Beek shouldn’t get in the way of that.

Rumours surrounding the England international have gone a little quiet, however, so it will be interesting to see if it can be revived any time soon.

Finally, reports in Spain claim United made an approach for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann earlier this summer.

The Premier League giants did not make a concrete offer, however, and it seems Griezmann himself has been persuaded to stay at the Nou Camp for the time being.

The France international has had a difficult time at Barca, but is a world class talent on his day and could improve once he settles in and the rest of the team sorts itself out a little more.