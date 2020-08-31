Some might see it as jumping the gun, but Newcastle United appear supremely confident of having some supporters back in their St James’ Park ground for the Oct 3 Premier League fixture against Burnley.

There are still many discussions to be had though the Daily Mail understand that the Magpies have already been speaking to their private box holders, telling them to plan for the early October date.

Boxes can only be at 50 percent capacity but it would represent the beginning of a return to some kind of normality as far as football is concerned.

The outlet also note that the Premier League themselves are working to get some supporters back into stadiums.

That news comes after a successful pilot scheme saw Brighton take on Chelsea over the weekend in front of 2,500 fans at the AMEX Stadium.

What’s abundantly clear is that all coronavirus protocols must be followed to the letter by clubs and fans, if the scheme is going to have any chance of succeeding.