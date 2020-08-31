Currently enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with his young son, Neymar Jr. has seemingly made a final decision about his future.

It seems that ever since he swapped the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes to become the world’s most expensive footballer after signing for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, that he’s wanted to return to the Blaugranes.

A clear friendship that developed with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and which saw ‘MSN’ help Barca to their last Champions League victory in 2015, no doubt tugged at his heart strings whilst in Paris.

The Brazilian almost won his second Champions League title last season, but PSG were just edged out by an incredibly efficient Bayern Munich side.

Since that match, Suarez has apparently been told he is surplus to requirements at Barcelona, and Messi has refused to return to training.

More Stories / Latest News Deal imminent: Arsenal set to seal loan swoop as Arteta convinces ace over move Arsenal star offered bumper £15m a year contract to put pen to paper at Al-Nassr Man Utd only willing to offer €30m for Brazilian star, just half of touted valuation

That would suggest that the Argentinian has finally had enough of president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the club.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that The Sun report that Neymar will not now return to the Catalans, preferring to stay put in Paris.