One out, one in: Liverpool linked with reshuffle to land £27m transfer target

Liverpool could reportedly look to sell Georginio Wijnaldum in order to make space and raise funds to land Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

The Merseyside giants will be hoping to build on their success over the past two years and continue to win major trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

A Champions League triumph was followed by a Premier League title last season, and with a world-class squad already at his disposal, Klopp will no doubt hope that he can continue to improve it where possible in order to sustain their level of recent success.

According to The Sun, that could come through an initial sale, with Wijnaldum potentially being sold to Barcelona in order to help raise the funds needed to swoop for Thiago.

However, it’s added that talks between the two clubs have stalled with the reigning Bundesliga champions looking for £27m to green light an exit for the Spaniard, and with Liverpool not willing to offer that kind of money, it remains to be seen whether or not the two parties can reach an agreement.

The 29-year-old has showcased his class for the Bavarian giants for several years now, and although Wijnaldum has been an important figure for Liverpool, it could be an upgrade that they’re ready to make.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for it to materialise though, as initially it remains to be seen if Barcelona can offer a package that will convince the Reds to approve of an exit and give them the necessary funds to complete a deal for their top target.