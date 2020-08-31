Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is set for a transfer back to Sevilla as he undergoes a medical with his old club today.

The Croatia international was a big hit at Sevilla between 2010/11 and 2013/14, and he became a star at Barcelona as well, winning the treble in his first season with the club, scoring in their 2014/15 Champions League final victory over Juventus.

Now, however, Rakitic no longer looks guaranteed a regular starting place at Barca and a move away could make sense for him at this stage in his career.

According to Marca, a deal is in place for the 32-year-old to rejoin Sevilla, which should be a fine move for the Europa League winners.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will surely benefit from the quality and experience Rakitic brings, and he’ll surely enjoy the opportunity to play more often.

Rakitic won a host of major honours at Barcelona, and given Sevilla’s continued success in the Europa League, he’ll surely have the chance of picking up more silverware there too.