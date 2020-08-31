Tottenham Hotspur interested in Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson but face Premier League competition

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson who is looking for a move back to the Premier League after the Cherries were relegated last season but will face competition for the forward from a host of Premier League clubs.

Wilson, 28, is arguably one of Bournemouth’s best players and is Premier League proven having been directly involved in 57 goals in 126 top-flight matches.

It is the Englishman’s proven ability to put the ball in the back of the net in England’s top-flight that has sparked the interest of Spurs.

TalkSPORT’s transfer expert Alex Crook spoke on TalkSPORT Breakfast earlier today and claimed that Spurs are interested in Wilson who is set to depart the Cherries this summer, he said: “I’m told Callum Wilson will be leaving Bournemouth as well and again he’s been linked with Tottenham.

“But I’ve heard Newcastle are very keen as well and there could even be a swap deal for Matt Ritchie heading in the opposite direction back to the Cherries.”

CaughtOffside has also recently obtained information from a close source that alongside Spurs and Newcastle, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are both also monitoring the Englishman’s situation at his south coast side.

Wilson’s departure is expected to materialise as this summer’s transfer window develops, but his next destination is still very much unknown at this moment in time.

It would be reasonable to assume that Crystal Palace’s interest in Wilson may have taken a back seat after they recently spent over £16m on QPR’s Eberechi Eze, as per (TransferMarkt) which could give Spurs the advantage to strike a deal if they can see off interest from elsewhere.