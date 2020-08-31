Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho calls Dele Alli “f**king lazy” to his face in awkward team meeting

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been seen calling Dele Alli “f**king lazy” in training in the club’s Amazon documentary.

The ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary on Tottenham makes for intriguing viewing, and provides some real insight into how Mourinho works behind the scenes.

This clip below makes it clear that although he’s very blunt with his players, they mostly seem to respond quite well to it, even if this was a tad awkward…

Dele has not always been the most reliable performer for Spurs in recent times, though the England international certainly has top class ability on his day.

Mourinho would clearly like him to put a bit more effort in though!

