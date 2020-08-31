Jose Mourinho needs to make a dent in the summer transfer market if he wants his Tottenham Hotspur side to be challenging for honours in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Having already completed the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers per BBC Sport, the north Londoners are now showing an interest in Barca B’s Lucas De Vega, according to AS and cited by Football Espana.

Sporting Gijon, Malaga, Tenerife and Real Zaragoza are all potentially new destinations for the player according to Football Espana, but if the north Londoners can stump up the €4m (+€4m in add-ons_ that the Catalans want, then De Vega will be their player.

Football Espana report that, at this stage however, Tottenham have only offered €2m for the youngster’s services.

With the outlet also noting that Barcelona themselves would prefer to keep hold of him as a potential future first team player, and with his buyout clause set €100m, the north Londoners would seem to have a hell of a task ahead of them in persuading the Catalans to part with De Vega.

It may, eventually, come down to the will of the player to get a deal done one way or the other.