Two Euro giants still keen on Chelsea ace set to fall further down pecking order

Inter and Lazio are both reportedly still interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as he faces a possible lack of playing time for the Blues this season.

The 33-year-old scored 10 goals in 25 games last season as he proved to be a useful figure in Frank Lampard’s squad, but following the signing of Timo Werner, it could push the Frenchman further down the pecking order.

SEE MORE: Medical done: Chelsea ace poised to complete temporary transfer away

That said, with Chelsea looking to compete on multiple fronts next season and beyond, Lampard could be keen to keep hold of him as well as Tammy Abraham to ensure that they have enough firepower and competition for places.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Inter are still interested in Giroud and he could be used as a second option behind Romelu Lukaku by Antonio Conte.

Further, Calciomercato also report Lazio could be another option for the French international, and so time will tell whether or not a move to Italy is still possible this summer.

Much will depend on Chelsea and Lampard’s plans in the coming weeks, but with Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and potentially Kai Havertz who has been heavily linked in recent months, that could be enough for them to green light an exit for Giroud if he wishes to move on ahead of the new campaign.