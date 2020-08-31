Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face a race against time if they want to ensure that Donny van de Beek will be in their starting line up for the first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

According to The Sun, the player completed a medical in Holland without any problems, meaning a deal could be imminent, however, this coming Friday would appear to be an important date in the calendar as far as the Dutchman is concerned.

That’s because, as Sky Sports report via their official Twitter account, he must be registered as a Man United player by then in order to be given an exemption from having to quarantine for 14 days.