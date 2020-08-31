Video: Mourinho aims major dig at Man Utd in conversation with Kane in ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham’ clip

The reaction to ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham’ continues and it’s Jose Mourinho who is emerging as the star with his hilarious comments and digs.

From his dismissal of his critics to his criticism of Dele Alli, clips are going viral of the Portuguese tactician in the Amazon Prime documentary as it makes for a great watch.

However, Man Utd fans won’t be too impressed with this particular clip as it shows him in conversation with Spurs star Harry Kane, and he takes a major dig at his former club.

As seen in the video in this link, Mourinho aims an arguably harsh swipe at his previous squad, as he insists that he has more talent at his disposal at Tottenham than he did during his time at Old Trafford even despite winning trophies during his time with Man Utd.

“What I don’t accept, because that’s my f***** nature, I don’t accept to be here doing, winning nothing. F****** hell. I don’t, but I feel that we can. Because of you.

“You know, you have better players than I had at Manchester United. So I think the club has a lot to explode.”

A number of his ex-players probably won’t be too impressed with his claim, and many will no doubt disagree both fans and pundits alike.

Nevertheless, Mourinho is arguably in the best position possible to make that assessment, and clearly he thought a lot about the Tottenham squad at his disposal last season, particularly in comparison to the one he built at Man Utd. That, or he was perhaps telling Kane what he needed to hear…