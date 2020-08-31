Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly on his way to Manchester United despite Tottenham also trying their luck with a transfer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Van de Beek was the subject of an 11th hour bid from Spurs as well, but Man Utd look to have won the race for his signature.

The Netherlands international is a top talent and this looks an exciting move for the Red Devils, who will surely benefit from another quality signing in midfield.

United have benefited from the impact of January signing Bruno Fernandes, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well feel there’s still room for another similar style of player in that department.

Van de Beek’s form for Ajax shows he could well be an upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba if he settles in well in England, and fans will be pleased to hear Solskjaer played a key role in this deal, according to the Mirror.

Their report claims that the 23-year-old has told friends that the Norwegian’s strong desire to bring him to Old Trafford was a key factor in his decision to accept the move.

Solskjaer did well to guide United to third place in the Premier League last season and he’s now doing strong work in the transfer market as well.

Tottenham may well be disappointed to miss out on Van de Beek, as Jose Mourinho could also have done with improving that area of his squad in order to lift his squad after a disappointing 6th place finish last season.