Agreement close: Barcelona ace edging towards exit as Euro giants eye free swoop

Inter are reportedly moving closer to landing Arturo Vidal on a potential free transfer as he continues to be linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer.

The Chilean stalwart has been a key figure for the Catalan giants and continued to feature regularly last season, but it appears as though his time is almost up at the Camp Nou.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it’s suggested that Inter are closing in on reaching an agreement on personal terms with the 33-year-old, while his agent is working on securing an exit from Barcelona on a free transfer as the Nerazzurri don’t wish to pay a transfer fee to sign him.

It all points towards a split from Barca in the coming weeks, and it looks as though a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte could be on the cards ahead of the new campaign following their previous stint working together at Juventus.

Changes are seemingly happening at Barcelona this summer as with Ronald Koeman being appointed last month as Quique Setien’s successor after a bitterly disappointing campaign for the Catalan giants, offloading some of the ageing players in the squad could be top of the agenda to reduce the wage bill and usher in a new cycle.

Luis Suarez is being linked with a move to Juventus while Lionel Messi continues to be paired with a shock departure too, and so time will tell if Vidal is also heading for the exit door as Inter look to strengthen their squad where possible to continue to push their bitter rivals from Turin in the Serie A title battle next season.