Arsenal look set to add to Gabriel as midfielder is expected to fly into London on Wednesday to finalise terms

The addition of Gabriel Magalhaes instantly makes the defence look better ahead of next season, but it looks like further good news could be on the way.

Dani Ceballos was a key part of the team under Mikel Arteta last season after a poor start that was blighted by injuries, so there were a lot of hopes that a deal could be done with Real Madrid.

Real are already stacked in midfield and Zidane is infamous for sticking with his veteran players at all costs, so a return to Arsenal did look like the best option for the midfielder.

READ MORE: Good news for Arsenal and Everton as three Real Madrid players are poised to leave

A report from Mundo Deportivo has given an update on his situation, and it sounds like things could be finalised as soon as tomorrow.

It’s suggested that he’s expected to fly into London tomorrow to hold talks with Arteta and finalise another loan deal that will see him spend next season at The Emirates.

It’s great news for Arsenal because it means they’ve got a proven player without having to pay a transfer fee this summer, while the fans will be hoping they manage to include an option to buy in the agreement with Real Madrid this time round.