Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks to have gained a huge boost in the transfer market.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners boss has persuaded Dani Ceballos to return to the Emirates Stadium in another loan spell from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spain international shone at Arsenal last season, playing a key role in the club’s FA Cup win and looking like an ideal fit for Arteta’s style of play.

The Guardian claim Ceballos has now been cleared by Real Madrid to link up with Arsenal on another loan, and a deal could be set to go through this week.

Arsenal seem unlikely to have huge amounts to spend in the transfer market in comparison to most of their rivals, so this smart loan deal could be a huge boost for them.

Gooners will be delighted that Arteta has been able to persuade Ceballos to return to north London, as one can well imagine he will have had a number of other clubs showing an interest.

Real Madrid might also surely have been keen to involve Ceballos in their first-team plans after his impressive form in the Premier League, so Arsenal have done really well if they can complete a deal to get hold of him again.