Today could be a big day for Arsenal transfer news and we’ve got the latest updates rounded up in one place for you.

First up, Gunners fans can finally expect official confirmation on Gabriel Magalhaes today as the club have dropped a huge hint they’re going to announce the deal at 4pm.

The Brazilian has shone at Lille and was also linked with the likes of Manchester United and Napoli before being widely reported to have chosen a move to Arsenal.

Elsewhere, there’s also positive news coming on Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, who is expected to return to the Emirates Stadium for another season on loan.

The Spain international shone in Mikel Arteta’s side last season and looks an ideal fit for the team’s style of play at the moment.

It sounds like Ceballos has rejected a number of other offers after insisting he only wanted a return to Arsenal this summer.

Finally, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey remains a top target for AFC, despite a lack of progress being made on talks for the Ghana international.

Partey has been identified as ideal for Arsenal’s needs, but they’re currently unable to pay his £44.5million asking price.

The player himself is said to be keen on joining Arsenal, but for the time being it looks hard to imagine this deal will go through this summer.