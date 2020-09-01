Barcelona face competition from PSG for classy Koeman transfer target

Barcelona could reportedly face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Lyon forward Memphis Depay as both clubs set their sights on him.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with Lyon, scoring 57 goals in 139 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit as he has established himself as one of the top forwards in Europe.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman knows him well having worked together in the Netherlands set-up in recent years, and it appears as though he may well be keen on a reunion at the Camp Nou having replaced Quique Setien at the helm last month.

As reported by Sport, Koeman has requested the signing of his compatriot for Barcelona, although their pursuit could now be complicated by the suggestion that PSG are also interested in the Dutch international.

Time will tell whether or not Koeman’s involvement in the situation will have any bearing on Depay’s future if he is open to the idea of moving on elsewhere, but it appears as though there could be a scrap over his signature between two European rivals.

While the talented ace has done well to get his career back on track after a disappointing stint at Man Utd, he could now be set for another major move in his career as it remains to be seen if he’s on the move this summer.