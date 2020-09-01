Barcelona stalwart still a priority transfer target for former boss as exit touted

Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly still insistent on signing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal to set up a reunion after their previous spell working together at Juventus.

The pair enjoyed a highly successful link-up in Turin as they played a significant part in the club’s dominance in Serie A over the last decade, with Vidal establishing himself as a fundamental figure in the side.

While the Chilean stalwart has continued to play an important role for Barcelona, it appears as though there are some doubts lingering over his future at the Camp Nou with Ronald Koeman perhaps looking to make changes and stamp his mark on the squad.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested Conte is requesting a reunion insistently from the Inter hierarchy as he has proven during his time working with the Italian tactician at Juventus that he can be a vital cog in his side.

The report goes on to explain why he is so keen on a second stint together, and so time will tell if that solution presents itself this summer if Vidal is going to leave Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his current deal with the Catalan giants, while ESPN note that he has hit out at the club and hinted at a return to Italy already.

With that in mind, it looks difficult for him to remain at the club, but naturally they will want to find a solution that suits them too and allows Koeman to improve and strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign.