Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has reportedly made a huge transfer vow to Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international is being lined up for a sensational return to his former club this summer, in a move that will be funded by Donny van de Beek’s sale to Manchester United, according to Sport.

The report explains that Overmars has told Suarez that Ajax will make a bid for him in the next couple of days, which perhaps also suggests that Van de Beek’s switch to Old Trafford is indeed very close to being finalised.

Red Devils fans will be pleased with that as Van de Beek should significantly strengthen a squad that was never close to being in the running for the Premier League title last term.

For Ajax, it’s also good news as it could mean the return of one of their former heroes in the form of Suarez.

The 33-year-old first rose to stardom at the Amsterdam Arena in a spell there between 2007 and 2011, and he’s since gone on to enjoy a great career at Liverpool and Barcelona.

Undoubtedly one of the finest attacking players of his generation, Suarez may no longer be guaranteed a starting spot at Barcelona, but he would surely still tear it up in the Eredivisie.