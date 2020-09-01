Dennis Bergkamp and former Man Utd star played key role in Van de Beek’s Old Trafford transfer

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp may have helped out Manchester United a little with their imminent transfer deal for Donny van de Beek.

The Ajax midfielder looks set to complete a move to Old Trafford this summer, and The Athletic claim that Bergkamp and former Man Utd ace Daley Blind had key roles in talking up the Premier League to the Netherlands international.

Van de Beek looks set to be a superb addition to the United squad, and fans will be pleased to hear that one of their former players in Blind had a role to play in convincing him to make the switch.

Blind didn’t always have the most convincing time in Manchester, but he’s done his bit for his old club now as they hope to make a quality purchase to improve their midfield.

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty’s £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.

Van de Beek has been one of Ajax’s best players in recent times, playing a key role in their memorable run to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018/19.

Red Devils fans will now hope he can continue to progress in English football, perhaps similarly to Bergkamp, who also started out at Ajax before becoming a legend at Arsenal and one of the finest to play in the Premier League.