Chelsea outcast won’t go anywhere even if they sign a replacement for him

It’s often said that it’s easy to gain a reputation in football but it’s almost impossible to shake it off, so you have to wonder what Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa will do next.

One of his biggest problems at Stamford Bridge is his lack of confidence and the attention that’s placed on everything he does – it’s almost like everyone is just waiting for him to mess up so they can point out how awful he is.

It was also clear that the defence didn’t trust him at all so that just made the back line even less effective, so perhaps he might hope for a fresh start with a revamped defence.

There’s been plenty of speculation that Chelsea will be signing a new keeper this summer, but it sounds like the Spaniard won’t be going anywhere:

Kepa and Chelsea expect him to stay – at least for now – even if a new goalkeeper comes in. #cfc https://t.co/AODKHHqJd9 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 1, 2020

It’s a bold and potentially foolish move for his career because the politics at a football club dictate that a big money signing must be given every chance to prove themselves, whereas Lampard can write off Kepa as a signing under a previous regime so there’s no reason to put him in the team.

It also makes you wonder what the new keeper would need to do wrong to push Lampard to a point where he decides to go back to Kepa, so he’s unlikely to play and the reputation will stick.

What he really needs is to leave the Premier League and quietly go about rebuilding his reputation somewhere else, but it looks like he won’t be going anywhere.