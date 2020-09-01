Chelsea have reportedly put a €90m valuation on midfielder N’Golo Kante as speculation suggests that Antonio Conte could be keen on a reunion at Inter.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure for the Blues since he joined them in 2016, as he has gone on to make 170 appearances for the club while helping them win numerous trophies.

SEE MORE: Chelsea outcast won’t go anywhere even if they sign a replacement for him

An injury-hit campaign last time round saw him limited to just 28 appearances last year, and while Frank Lampard saw other options emerge in that department, it has perhaps raised question marks over Kante’s involvement moving forward.

That said, if an exit were to materialise, Chelsea are certainly not going to let the World Cup-winning French international leave on the cheap, as Calciomercato note via reports in England, that the Premier League giants value Kante at a whopping €90m.

It’s added that Conte has requested Inter make a move for the midfield ace as he eyes a reunion with an important player from his successful stint at Stamford Bridge, but with that kind of fee in mind, it surely raises serious doubts over the possibility of Kante moving to Italy in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are spending big this summer on their own reinforcements to bolster Lampard’s squad, with Kai Havertz perhaps following the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, and so selling Kante might be the quickest way to balance the books while possibly even arming them with additional transfer funds to go out and sign a replacement.

Given the quality and experience that he possesses, it surely makes more sense from Chelsea’s perspective to keep him, but if they receive an offer even close to their touted demands for a 29-year-old coming off the back of an injury plagued year, perhaps it could be too much to snub.