Christian Eriksen offered transfer back to Premier League as Inter Milan already consider sale

Christian Eriksen could reportedly be on his way out of Inter Milan already after a slow start to life at the club since his January transfer window move from Tottenham.

Eriksen had been a world class performer for much of his Spurs career, and it’s a surprise he’s struggled to make much of an impact at new club Inter since his move earlier in the year.

It may now be that the Denmark international’s stay at Inter is a short one, with Corriere dello Sport suggesting the Serie A giants could accept offers for him this summer, and that intermediaries are already offering the player to Premier League clubs.

It would certainly be intriguing to see Eriksen back in England, with many clubs likely to feel he’d strengthen them if he can get back to the kind of form he showed at Tottenham.

Spurs fans would surely love to see him back, but it remains to be seen if he’d return to north London so soon after leaving for a new challenge.

In truth, Inter would probably do well to show a little more faith in Eriksen, who might fare better next term after a proper pre-season and with more time settling in.