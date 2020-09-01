Arsenal fans will love Dani Ceballos’ two-word response to three alternative transfer offers

Arsenal fans will love the news that Dani Ceballos turned down three other potential transfer destinations this summer as he closes in on a second loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international soon looks set to be announced as returning to Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, and the reporter also claims that he had three other loan offers this summer.

However, according to Romano, Ceballos gave a blunt two-word response to the prospect of alternative moves, simply saying: “Only Arsenal”…

Arsenal are planning to announce soon the ‘coming back’ of Dani Ceballos after he turned down three loan bids [from Italy and Spain]. “Only Arsenal” was his answer. Simple loan from Real Madrid. Contracts signed for Gabriel – no problem, it’s 100% done. ??? #AFC #Arsenal #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

Gooners will absolutely love this commitment from Ceballos, who shone for Mikel Arteta’s side towards the end of last season after initially getting off to a slow start.

The 24-year-old is clearly a top talent, however, and should be a useful addition to the squad at the Emirates if he does finalise a second loan move to north London.

It seems clear from this that Ceballos enjoyed his time at Arsenal and so this looks an ideal move for all concerned.