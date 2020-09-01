Donny van de Beek goalscoring stat shows how he can make a huge difference to Man United

As Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek looks set to join Man United, everyone’s thoughts have turned to where he would fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season.

The Mirror have confirmed that the deal is pretty much done, and he does look like he could bring something new to the Man United midfield.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are at their best when they can get the ball to feet and look for runners to pick out, so the Dutchman’s ability to burst forward will bring a new element to the midfield.

The other options like Matic, McTominay and Fred are defensive minded and won’t offer much in the way of third man runs, and it sounds like Solskjaer sold the Ajax man on the move to Old Trafford by promising to take advantage of that ability:

During FaceTime call, Solskjaer told Van De Beek how he would fit in with Pogba & Fernandes, plus why VdB goals from inside penalty area will be so crucial to #mufc. In past 3 seasons, #mufc centre mids have 48 non-penalty goals combined. VdB has 40 alone. https://t.co/dHDOYrdPOC — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has gained a reputation as a player who will win and score penalties on a regular basis, but those chances will eventually dry up and the team needs to have multiple threats in open play.

It does suggest that United will either need to adapt their formation to have four in midfield or Pogba will need to shoulder a lot of defensive responsibility, but it also looks like van de Beek could be a difference maker in the attacking game.

The fact that Solskjaer has explained to him where he fits into the team suggests that he will regularly play with Pogba and Fernandes, so it will be interesting to see how it works out.