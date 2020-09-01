Exit for Man Utd star still possible as Euro giants could raise funds for €20m swoop

Roma could reportedly get a boost in their pursuit of Man Utd defender Chris Smalling as it’s suggested that they may get additional funding to make their move.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with the Serie A giants and impressed with his consistent form in the heart of their backline.

However, with no deal found to extend his stay either temporarily or on a permanent basis, it looked as though his time in the Italian capital had come to an end and he would be heading for a return to Old Trafford.

According to Calciomercato though, it’s suggested that while Roma are still short of Man Utd’s demands as they want €20m to green light an exit while the Giallorossi are only offering €14m, they are set to gain a financial boost as Patrik Schick is expected to leave to join Leverkusen in the coming days and so that could help them bridge the gap.

Time will tell if it’s enough to reach a deal, but Roma will certainly hope so as Smalling made a hugely positive impact on them last season and they’ll have a significant void to fill if he doesn’t return for the new campaign.

From a Man Utd perspective, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems set with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and so a boost for his transfer budget might also be a welcome sight with plenty of time left in the summer transfer window to complete more deals and balance the books.