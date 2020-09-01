Fans of Bundesliga side Stuttgart start a crowdfunding campaign to sign Lionel Messi

It’s starting to become clear that Lionel Messi is going to force his way out of the Nou Camp this summer, but could a surprising move to Germany be on the cards?

Obviously no is the immediate answer to that, but it looks like some Stuttgart fans have set up a crowdfunding campaign to try and raise the funds to make this move happen.

German outlet Kicker reported on this and they do point out that his release clause currently sits at €700m, while his wages would also be an issue so it’s obviously going to take a lot of money to make this happen.

Thankfully it’s not completely ridiculous as it mainly sounds like a bit of fun to try and raise some money for charity, with the report confirming that all of the money will go to a charity that aims to provide clean drinking water around the world if they don’t manage to sign Messi.

The latest update on the page shows they have raised almost €2500 which is a good sum, but it’s some way short of the €900m target so it looks like it will be going to a good cause after all.