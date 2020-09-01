Goalkeeper looks set to join Chelsea after French side move for a former Chelsea target to replace him

In some ways this seems like an odd coincidence, but Chelsea have now been linked with every active goalkeeper on Earth so it was probably inevitable.

It’s clear to everyone that Frank Lampard doesn’t trust Kepa anymore and Willy Caballero cannot be the first choice keeper for a team like Chelsea, so the fans were all expecting a new keeper to come in this summer.

A report from L’Equipe has indicated that Rennes stopper Edouard Mendy is on the verge of moving to Stamford Bridge, while the French side will turn to another Chelsea target to replace him.

PSG keeper Alphonse Areola was heavily linked with Chelsea after reports emerged that he had bought a house in London, but the rumours didn’t seem to go anywhere.

He’s out of favour at PSG so should be available for transfer, and the report claims that Rennes have contacted the Parisians in an attempt to sign him to replace the outgoing Mendy.

It sounds like the deal to sign Mendy is ready to go but it could depend on Rennes finding a replacement first, although Areola isn’t that keen on the move.

They reiterate the point about his house in London and how he’s hoping to find a Premier League club, but he’s starting to appreciate that it won’t happen and a move to Rennes would be his best option.

Mendy will be an interesting addition because he’s 28 years old and doesn’t actually have a lot of experience at the top level, so he will be a risk.

Despite that the goalkeeping situation at Chelsea is so dire that he should walk straight into the team, so hopefully we get the chance to see what difference he can make to Frank Lampard’s defensive efforts next season.