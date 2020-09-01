Good news for Arsenal and Everton as three Real Madrid players are poised to leave

It’s been a strange transfer window for many reasons, but not seeing Real Madrid chasing a big money transfer does take some getting used to.

It actually looks like they will be trimming their squad if anything this summer, but time will tell if exits will finance new signings or if it’s purely to try and save some money.

The futures of Dani Ceballos and James Rodriguez have been up for discussion all summer, and it looks like there’s some good news in here for Arsenal and Everton:

Latest about Real Madrid-players. – Ceballos to Arsenal: done.

– Brahim Diaz to Milan: done.

– James Rodriguez to Everton: advanced talks and club still confident to get him.@realmadrid ?? #AFC #EFC #ACMilan #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

Ceballos became a key part of the team under Mikel Arteta towards the end of the season so getting him back is huge, while the fans will also be hoping there’s an option to buy included in there this time.

James to Everton is more interesting purely because of the unknown element, but you always got the impression that the Colombian was at his best when a team was built around him, so hopefully he gets a real chance to shine at Goodison next season.

It also looks like a good move for Brahim Diaz as he’s struggled for game time at Real Madrid and at Man City before that, so it’s time for him to get a regular run of games at a high level to prove himself.

The trio weren’t a big part of Real Madrid’s plans so moving them all on makes sense, but it will be interesting to see if this gives them some financial flexibility to bring someone else in.